Charlottetown Captain Kearsey Earns Invite To Blue Jackets Training Camp

After impressing at Columbus Blue Jackets rookie camp and the prospect showcase in Buffalo, defenseman Marcus Kearsey has earned an amateur try-out invite to the Ohio team's full training camp.

Kearsey, 19, played the last three seasons with Charlottetown, being named their captain in 2024-25. He's recorded 106 (20+86) points in 182 games in his QMJHL career to date.

While he's gone undrafted twice in the NHL, he's received multiple camp invites now, first with Detroit last year and now Columbus this year.

Kearsey is committed to play for Northeastern in 2026-27, so his NCAA future is already decided. This would make it unlikely for him to sign an entry-level contract in Columbus, or anywhere right away, as signing an NHL deal would make him ineligible to compete in the NCAA.

However, it's clear NHL teams have taken an interest in the 5-foot-11 blueliner's play, and further development could lead to a full NHL contract in the future.

