Eagles Commit To American Forward Jack Broderick For 2026-27 Season

Cape Breton has decided to commit a roster spot to Rye, NY, native Jack Broderick ahead of next season.
The Cape Breton Eagles are pushing to be a top team in the QMJHL next season.
They've started this push by going big in the lead-up to the QMJHL draft, acquiring players like Liam Lefebvre, Lucas Beckman, Alonso Gosselin, Elias Schneider and Cole Chandler in exchange for futures, beefing up the squad with experienced talent across the league.
Now, they've dipped into the American market, committing a roster spot to Jack Broderick, a forward who played last season with the Yale Jr. Bulldogs U18 system and Kent Prep School.
Broderick, 18, was a big scorer at those levels last year, scoring 52 (19+33) points in 26 games at the U18 AAA level, and 45 (17+28) points in the prep school circuit.
The Rye, NY, native is committed to NCAA Cornell, and will be pushing his commitment back a year in order to come to the QMJHL.
There has been a good amount of success in recent years with Q teams acquiring players playing at the American junior hockey levels and having them make the jump to major junior.
That scouting is a major player in what kept the Moncton Wildcats elite last season, adding players like Tommy Bleyl and Niko Tournas to replace some players that departed their 2025 Gilles-Courteau trophy championship roster, and keeping the team as one of the two best in the league last season.
Another example is Lefebvre (though he's a Canadian player who came back) coming over, who was a very big trade addition to Chicoutimi's roster via trade after joining Rimouski from the U.S. prep school level.
Cape Breton will hope Broderick will follow the paths of those very successful players as they push to make a deep run this upcoming season.