Huskies Sign 2026 First Overall Pick Thomas Boisvert

The top pick will suit up for Rouyn-Noranda this fall.
It's official, the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies have inked their first overall pick in the 2026 QMJHL draft, Thomas Boisvert.
The Trois-Rivières native played his draft year in the U.S. with the Mount St. Charles academy, scoring 134 (55+79) points in 62 games at the 15U AAA level.
Boisvert is a big offensive talent the Huskies hope will be a huge contributor to a lineup that's undergoing a few changes as it retools for 2026-27.
Rouyn-Noranda had three first-round picks in last week's draft, highlighted by Boisvert, but also picked their goalie of the future in Zachary Lainesse and another potential top of the lineup forward in Malik Tremblay.
This comes after the team made one big move, trading star goalie Samuel Meloche to Saint John for a massive return. After last season's run to the second round, it was time to retool the roster a bit, and get younger.
That being said, this is a team with one of the most enticing futures in the QMJHL, and Boisvert will spearhead that. The Huskies will be one to watch in the coming years.