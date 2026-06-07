Transactions, Notes From QMJHL Draft Day 2

A roundup of all that happened around the QMJHL on day two of the 2026 draft, including some trades and a file to watch.
The 2026 QMJHL draft is now wrapped up, and while day two predictably didn't pose the same fireworks as night one gave us, there were still a handful of notable moves from around the league.
With the dust settling now, we can see which teams are loading up for next season, which are selling, and who still has work to do.
Here's a look at the headlines across the league from Saturday.
Foreurs Add Noah Mckinnon, Arseni Radkov
One team that seems to be pushing their chips in for 2026-27 is Val-d'Or, who have now made a couple win-now moves.
With star players like Philippe Veilleux and Nathan Brisson likely to return for next season, the Foreurs seem in a good spot to challenge at the top of the Western conference next season.
Their two additions on Saturday came in the form of Noah McKinnon and Arseni Radkov, from the Cataractes and Sea Dogs respectively.
McKinnon came in return for Alexis Fortin, a second in 2026 and a first in 2028, so the price is large for the 5-foot-10 blueliner.
Val-d'Or was a team that needed a bit of defensive help, though, and the steady McKinnon should provide that, a nice boost on the back end.
The Radkov trade saw Saint John receive a second round import pick this year, a third and ninth in 2026, and a 4th in 2027 for the import goalie.
It wasn't the greatest debut QMJHL season for the Belarusian, who struggled with Blainville-Boisbriand to start before being shipped out to the Sea Dogs mid-season, but with another year of experience, he could be of value between the Foreurs' pipes.
Thomas Desruisseaux Heads To Victoriaville
After grabbing overager Desruisseaux from Chicoutimi before the draft, Baie-Comeau have immediately flipped him, sending the Lévis native out to Victoriaville.
The Tigres will appreciate a third scorer, and experienced QMJHL acumen to add to their pretty young and raw forward group, and there is the potential for a very dangerous trio with Desruisseaux slotting between Alexey Vlasov and Egor Shilov next season.
In return for the QMJHL champion, the Tigres sent fellow overager Brayden Besner, a second and 12th in 2026, and a 2nd in 2027.
Straka Heads Out To Rouyn-Noranda
The Huskies were undoubtedly one of the winners of day one of the draft, really solidifying their future with three first-round picks.
On day two, they made a small move to address their present. Import forward Andreas Straka is joining the team from Quebec, in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
The Slovakian had 32 points in 47 games last season with the Remparts, and appeared for his country at the World Juniors.
Zaac Charbonneau Drafted By Gatineau
One of the questions heading into the draft was where the highly-talented Zaac Charbonneau would end up being selected.
On talent, the Québec City native is likely one of the top three players available, but he has already committed to play next season with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks
So, he dropped to the top of the third round, where the Gatineau Olympiques snapped him up with the 39th overall pick. It's still unclear if he'll ever play in the QMJHL, but now Gatineau can at least say they have his rights if the nephew of Danny Briere ever decides to come up to Canada.
More And More Americans Drafted
With the recent NCAA rule changes, the trend of Americans coming over to the CHL before heading to college became much more prevalent last season.
Because of this, it's easier now to convince these talents from down south to come join your program for a couple years, develop, and then leave for college when you're ready.
In particular, Moncton showed the power of this move, with players like Tommy Bleyl, Niko Tournas, Teddy Mutryn, Rian Chudzinski and more rounding out the team that made all the way to the final.
This year, there were 50 Americans chosen at the draft, an uptick from the 37 taken in 2025. We should see even more U.S.-born talent come up to the QMJHL in the coming years.