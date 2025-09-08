Regiment Acquire Overage Import Blueliner Samson From Drakkar

With 10 days to go until their inaugural game, the Newfoundland Regiment have added to their lineup with the addition of overage defenseman Oliver Samson from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in exchange for a 2026 10th round pick.

Samson, 20, was the no. 52 selection in the 2024 import draft, coming over from Czech side Sparta Praha's youth system.

The 6-foot-4 blueliner suited up in 63 games during his rookie season with the Drakkar, scoring 33 (4+29) points. He also added two goals and an assist in 11 playoff games.

The Regiment will hope Samson can add some size and production from the blue line for what will be their first QMJHL season in Newfoundland.

The Czech-born defender went undrafted to the NHL, and does not have and NCAA commitments as of now.

