Quebec City To Host 2027 Women's Worlds, 2029 World Juniors

The 2027 Women's World Championships and 2029 World Junior Championships are headed to Quebec City's Centre Vidéotron, Hockey Canada announced on Thursday.

Trois-Rivières will act as a co-host for the World Juniors, hosting group B games at Colisée Vidéotron.

These tournaments mark the first major IIHF events to be hosted in Quebec since the 2008 Men's World Championships, which it shared with Halifax. The 1978 World Juniors also had a home in the province, with games being played in five different host cities, including Hull, Chicoutimi, Montréal and Quebec City.

Canada last held the Women's Worlds in 2023, with Brampton, Ont. hosting the event. The 2025 WWC was held in Czechia, while a 2026 host is yet to be determined. Canada is also slated to host the 2030 edition, though a host hasn't been announced yet.

Meanwhile, the 2025 World Juniors were held in Ottawa. Canada is also scheduled to host the 2027 WJC, though a host has not yet been chosen. The 2026 edition will be held in Minnesota this winter.

