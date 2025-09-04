Former OHL Forward Trent Gates Makes Voltigeurs Roster

The switch to the QMJHL has worked out for Trent Gates, as the former OHL forward has made Drummondville's opening night roster after impressing at training camp.

Gates, 17, was a first-round pick of the Owen Sound Attack in the OHL's 2024 U18 draft, but played the majority of the season with the GOJHL's St. Catherines Falcons.

In the 12 games he managed with the Attack, the 5-foot-11 forward put up just two assists in a limited role. However, he tore up the GOJHL, scoring at a point-per-game pace throughout the regular season and playoffs.

As a September birthday, Gates doesn't turn 18 until later this month, and will hope he can showcase his offensive talent on a Voltigeurs roster that lost a lot of its offensive firepower through leading scorers Luke Woodworth and Sam Oliver aging out.

