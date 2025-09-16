Ex-Voltigeurs Goaltender Charrois Signs In USHL For Overage Season

After lackluster stints with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, Louis-Felix Charrois had to head home to the Drummondville Voltigeurs to become dominant.

He posted an impressive .910 save percentage and a 30-7-3 record over 43 games in the QMJHL and helping back up the Volts to a QMJHL championship in 2024. However, it appears as though Charrois' time in the 'Q' has officially come to an end, as he signed with the USHL's Chicago Steel.

Charrois, 20, played 19 games last season with the Volts, posting a .918 save percentage and going 13-3-2. He also took on playoff duties last year, due to the injury of Minnesota Wild prospect Riley Mercer, posting a .913 over seven games.

Charrois was among the numerous cuts to the Voltigeurs as they transition from contenders to rebuilders for the 2025-26 season.

His was most surprising, as he easily could be a starting calibre goaltender in the QMJHL.

As of yet, Charrois has no NCAA or USports commitments for 2026-27, but the move to the US might have been to get more eyes on him to get Division-I interest.

