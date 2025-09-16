Halifax To Host 2026 QMJHL Draft

For the first time ever, the Halifax Mooseheads will host the QMJHL draft, commissioner Mario Cecchini announced Tuesday morning.

The draft will take place on June 5-6, 2026 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, with the first round to take place on the evening of June 5 and rounds 2-12 running on June 6.

The Mooseheads currently own two first-round picks in 2026, their own being accompanied by Rimouski's pick, which they acquired in the Mathieu Cataford trade last summer.

Halifax is no stranger to hosting major events in recent memory, namely the city's hosting of the World Juniors back in 2023, with Canada taking home gold in front of a fantastic crowd.

The 2025 edition of the QMJHL draft was held in Quebec City's Vidéotron Centre, with Saint John taking center Alexis Joseph first overall.

