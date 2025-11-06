Five-Season Vet, Sea Dogs Overager Left QMJHL

After missing most of the 2024-25 campaign due to injury, ex-QMJHL champion Nathan Ethier was hoping for a second chance to stick around in the league for the left winger's overage season with the Saint John Sea Dogs after a lengthy tenure with the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Notching six points in his first 10 games of the season, things on the ice seemed like they were going well enough. However, it appears as though team and player had come to terms that the experiment was over as the five-season QMJHL veteran has signed with the BCHL's West Kelowna Warriors earlier this week.

Ethier, 20, officially ends his QMJHL career with 75 points (26+49) over 179 career games, split between the Cataractes and Sea Dogs.

He is a former 2021 third round pick by the Cataractes, at 48th overall.

Ethier lacks any USports or NCAA affiliation as of yet.

