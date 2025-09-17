Former WJC Star Feldbergs Leaves Sherbrooke For USHL

Best known for his heroics with Latvia at the World Juniors, former Sherbrooke Phoenix goaltender Linards Feldbergs has left the team to join the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Feldbergs, 20, played one season in Sherbrooke, posting a 20-15-2 record with a .903 save percentage in 41 regular season games, alongside a .918 save percentage in nine playoff appearances.

The 2025 World Juniors is where the Latvian goaltender really made his name, though, with a monster 55-save performance in a win against Canada being the biggest highlight as the Latvians made a shock run to the quarterfinal.

Feldbergs would've taken up an overage slot this year if he remained in Sherbrooke, but the Phoenix will be going younger between the pipes this year, with last season's backup Kyan Labbe likely elevating to get the bulk of the starts as 17-year-old Justin BriseBois, the son of Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien, pushes him.

Despite the international recognition and buzz, Feldbergs went undrafted in the NHL as an overager, though he did attend Pittsburgh Penguins rookie camp this fall.

