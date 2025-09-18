'This One Is A Little Bit Special': Regiment President Stanford Talks About Newfoundland Embracing New QMJHL Team Ahead Of Home Opener

The Newfoundland Regiment may have yet to step foot on the ice for regular season play as of the time I am writing this, yet even the team's president Glenn Stanford knows that there's something special with how the St. John's community has embraced the team.

"Hockey has been a part of St. John's since 1991 when we had the St. John's Maple Leafs here for 15 years and hockey came for a little bit, then the St. John's IceCaps and Newfoundland Growlers... this is really a continuation of the support that hockey teams have here in St. John's for a long while," he told The Hockey News.

"This one though is a little special," he added. "It seems to have captured the community as a whole."

The Regiment have already sold out their two first games against the defending champion Moncton Wildcats

When compared to those past teams such as the ex-AHL St. John's Ice Caps, Stanford seems to think the Regiment are already fielding the hype of those former beacons of hockey in Newfoundland.

"It's the only thing I can compare it to," says Stanford, who worked for the IceCaps as well as now the Regiment. "We're not at that level, but it's getting pretty close to the numbers of the IceCaps."

The team will look to give its home fans something to look forward to as they take on the Wildcats at 5:30 EDT, or 7:30 NDT

