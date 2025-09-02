Sea Dogs Cut Recent OHL Overage Signing Daviault

Just a couple of weeks after signing him, the Saint John Sea Dogs announced they have cut defenseman Alexis Daviault ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Daviault joined the team for training camp on August 22 after playing the past four seasons in the OHL, but plans have changed and the two will now part ways.

This move is part of a whirlwind of overage roster movement by the Sea Dogs, as they've already added and cut forward Chris Barlas, as well as acquiring in-league overage forwards in Nathan Ethier and Angelo Fullerton in trades.

With this move, Saint John has opened up an overage slot on their roster once again ahead of the start of the season later this month.

The Sea Dogs also announced the release of 18-year-old blueliner Ethan Tatomir, who played last season with the Leamington Flyers of the OJHL.

