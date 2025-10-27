Drakkar's Overager Gendron Leaves Team

After continuous contention, the Drakkar have fallen all the way to last place to start their 2025-26 season.

In just the first 12 games of the season, the Drakkar have already exhausted three overagers, with Evan Bellamy and Samuel Boisvert departing earlier and the trade of Louis-Charles Plourde.

Now, one more departure can be added to the list in Justin Gendron, who has left the team after nine games this season. Gendron, 20, racked up four points over that span.

He was acquired by the Drakkar last December from Victoriaville in exchange for three second round picks.

It's unclear what this means for the Dieppe, NB native's QMJHL future, however if it ends here, he'll have amassed 115 points (57+58) over 218 games since his 14th overall selection by the Tigres in 2021.

Gendron does not have any NCAA or Usports commitments for 2026-27 as of right now.

