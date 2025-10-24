Overager Simard Takes Leave Of Absense From Remparts

After an 12-game stint with the Quebec Remparts, overager Elliot Simard is stepping away from the team.

Mikaël Lalancette reported that the forward had stepped away from the team and also that the team has brought back fellow overager Mathias Loiselle in his place.

Simard, 20, has amassed 89 points over 122 games in his QMJHL career, spanning parts of four seasons. He had joined the Remparts this off-season via trade.

Loiselle, 20, has tallied 20 points over 12 games in the QJHL with Longueuil Collège-Français and returns to the team he had suited up for 73 times, picking up 20 points.

Neither player has any NCAA or Usports commitments for the future as of yet.

