Saguenéens Leading Scorer Lecompte Leaves Team, Returns Home

Chicoutimi Saguenéens star forward Nathan Lecompte is leaving the team to return home, the team announced today.

Per the press release, Lecompte informed team GM and head coach Yanick Jean of this decision this morning before the team's practice.

Lecompte is just returning from starring at the inaugural QMJHL Top Prospects game, where he put up a goal and an assist participating as an overager.

The 5-foot-10 centreman currently leads the Sags in scoring with 12 (1+11) points in 10 games. His 11 assists rank him eighth in the QMJHL this season. Last year, he recorded 49 (14+35) points in 56 games.

Lecompte is committed to play in the NCAA for Northeastern University for the 2026-27 season, and also attended New Jersey Devils development camp over the summer after going undrafted in the 2025 NHL draft.

For Chicoutimi, this sudden loss will be very difficult to replace. They currently sit second in the east with a 7-2-1 record, and their .750 points percentage sit third-best in the league. This is a team who has ambitions of going on a deep playoff run this season, but now their top-line centre has departed the team.

