Power Rankings: 2025-26 QMJHL Season Previews

The 2025-26 QMJHL season begins today, with a clash between the new Newfoundland Regiment squad battling against the reigning QMJHL champion Moncton Wildcats.

Ahead of the game, The Hockey News' site has put together its first edition of the 2025-26 QMJHL power ranking. This is based upon the roster constructions as they stand ahead before any additional transactions.

1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

The Armada are set to be the top team in the league, boasting one of the best tandems, forward corps and overage groups in the league.

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 2025-26 Season Preview

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada last season were a fun and young, offensive team that could easily run up the score against poor teams, but lacked the poise and discipline against top teams.

2. Moncton Wildcats

Coming off of an exceptional season, the Wildcats have faced plenty of roster turnover. However, somehow the MacDougalls have pulled it off and will ice a roster not too far away from the skill level of the one that helped them land a QMJHL title last season.

Moncton Wildcats 2025-26 Season Preview

The Moncton Wildcats were the No. 1 team in the QMJHL last season, winning both the regular season and playoffs, but ultimately coming up short in the Memorial Cup.

3. Chicoutimi Saguenéens

The Saguenéens should be poised to ascend into the top three as they retain most of their key players. The hesitation that will hold them back from battling for the top two spots will be whether they can get the most out of their overagers.





Chicoutimi Saguenéens 2025-26 Season Preview

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens have made the playoffs every single year since 2001, and after marginal improvements over the last three seasons, it may be the year for the Sags to finally break out.

4. Shawinigan Cataractes

Despite losing out on ex-NHL first rounder Matvei Gridin to pro, the Cataractes will once again be among the top teams in the league. They should be on the prowl by the deadline, hunting for big pieces to legitmize themselves further.

5. Quebec Remparts

The Quebec Remparts will continue their ascension upwards. Their reliance on their youth, alongside questions with overagers and goaltending may hold them back from true contention, but their forward and defenses can fare well against nearly every team in the league.

Quebec Remparts 2025-26 Season Preview

Just one season removed from getting the first overall pick , and the Quebec Remparts seem poised to establish themselves as a competitive squad.

6. Newfoundland Regiment

The Regiment have built a squad that may surprise. A bit too reliant on young promise and inexperienced goaltending for my liking, the team should still be able to swing and steal games against top teams in the league.

Newfoundland Regiment 2025-26 Season Preview

While this will be the Newfoundland Regiment's first season, they will take on an unsatisfactory roster from the former Acadie-Bathurst Titan, who finished outside the Top 10 in points.

7. Cape Breton Eagles

The Eagles have a team built for the playoffs. They should be able to grind teams away with defensive and goaltending prowess, but they won't be able to go shot for shot against the top teams.

Cape Breton Eagles 2025-26 Season Preview

The Eagles have been surging the past couple seasons, and while they took a small step back, they will look to soar once again this season.

8. Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Incurring major losses in both departures and an injury to star defenseman Alexis Bernier to start the year, 2025-26 should present more of a challenge to the Drakkar who've otherwised held the league captive given how strong they've been. The Drakkar could very well end the season as rebuilders should they start the season out rocky.

Baie-Comeau Drakkar 2025-26 Season Preview

The Drakkar have incurred major losses after back-to-back years as contenders. Will they stick around and remain competitive, or is a greater descent looming?

9. Val-d'Or Foreurs

The Foreurs should boast one of the most potent top sixes in the league, and the team certainly doesn't lack in terms of top end defense either. As the Foreurs will score a plenty, their depth and goaltending will be tested.

10. Charlottetown Islanders

The Islanders have gone for a younger squad with quite a bit of promise. Some overage decisions and an otherwise average tandem will be what holds them back from being a top-half team, however 2025-26 should be a good year to build off of as they'll aim for the stars over the next two seasons.

Charlottetown Islanders 2025-26 Season Preview

The Islanders were able to break above the .500 threshold last season for the first time in three seasons. Now, the Isles will try to break back into contendership.

11. Sherbrooke Phoenix

Between their goaltending and overage choices, I'm not entirely convinced by the Sherbrooke Phoenix. They are also relying a lot on their young talents to make massive gains too. Very possible we completely miss the mark and the Phoenix are a top team, however we are starting off safe.

Sherbrooke Phoenix 2025-26 Season Preview

After two seasons of retooling, the Sherbrooke Phoenix will look to break into contendership this season.

12. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

The Huskies are a well-rounded team, boasting no real weaknesses nor any major strengths. Given the team's shedding of first rounder Bill Zonnon, they could be set to continue to trade core pieces and commit to a rebuild.

13. Saint John Sea Dogs

The Saint John Sea Dogs were plagued with issues last season that ended up leading to an impromptu retool. While I doubt they are competitive, the team will show flashes, especially offensively, and should be poised to be in the mix by next season.

Saint John Sea Dogs 2025-26 Season Preview

The Saint John Sea Dogs were one of the biggest underachievers last season, starting the season as contenders and then flipping to full-scale rebuilders and missing the playoffs at season's end as locker room issues plagued the once promising team.

14. Halifax Mooseheads

The Mooseheads, who started among the top teams last season, ended up selling off most of their key players by the deadline and opted for the youngest roster in the league to finish the year. Now with more experience and re-inforcements, the Mooseheads should take a step forward, even if it ends up a small one in the standings.

Halifax Mooseheads 2025-26 Season Preview

The Halifax Mooseheads were one of the QMJHL's youngest teams by the end of the 2024-25 season, and it certainly showed as they showed occasional promise but ultimately were let down by inexperience and a lack of polish.

15. Victoriaville Tigres

The Tigres were dreadful to watch last season. The same can't be said for this upcoming year, bringing on loads of fun and young talent via the import and QMJHL drafts. That said, they'll should be far from good, especially to start the season.

16. Rimouski Océanic

The Océanic will test a hypothesis this season. How much can great goaltending keep a team afloat? William Lacelle and Mathis Langevin are one of the league's top tandems, but will have little help as the team is quickly sinking to the bottom of the league.

Rimouski Océanic 2025-26 Season Preview

After being named the Memorial Cup hosts, the Rimouski Océanic went all in last year and came up just short in almost every regard : finishing second in the league behind Moncton, losing in the QMJHL finals to Moncton and ultimately losing in the Memorial Cup ahead of the finals as the hosts.

17. Gatineau Olympiques

Last year, the Olympiques narrowly made the playoffs, keeping their 40+ year streak alive. However, it may have just delayed the inevitable, as the team is still in the process of a long and arduous rebuild.

Gatineau Olympiques 2025-26 Season Preview

The Gatineau Olympiques narrowly avoided what would have been their first playoff miss since 1984. Instead, they kept the streak alive.

18. Drummondville Voltigeurs

The Voltigeurs went full nuclear, ridding themselves of nearly any notable established player as they look to build up their squad for the next cycle.

Drummondville Voltigeurs 2025-26 Season Preview

After winning a QMJHL championship in 2024, the Voltigeurs tried and ultimately came up short trying to go back-to-back in 2025.

