Recap: High-Flying Remparts Offence Takes Off In Big Win Over Cataractes

Some big nights from the big names led the way for Quebec.
Week two of the 2026-27 QMJHL season is officially upon us, and eight games highlighted a busy Friday across the league.
There were a few big wins, but the stars were shining brightest in the Quebec Remparts' home opener, where the return of one of their big guns sparked a ton of reasons to celebrate.
Zoomed In: Shawinigan (3) - Quebec (7)
Maddox Dagenais is back, and boy were the Remparts happy to see the St. Louis Blues first-rounder back in the fold.
It was Dagenais who opened the scoring late in the first, marking the first goal this season at the Centre Vidéotron. That would be all the scoring in the opening frame, but the Remparts really blew it open in the second.
Nathan Quinn got one quickly, before James Scantlebury, Quinn again, Dagenais again, and finally a second from Scantlebury completed a second-period blitz, with all five goals coming in a 10 minute span.
The game would settle down from there, until a Frederic Bergeron goal on the power play gave the Cataractes one goal to speak of. Scantlebury would soon restore the six-goal advantage with his hat trick, and fifth of the season, which puts him atop the goals leaderboard in these early stages.
Some pretty big scuffles went on later in the third, giving Shawinigan a rather long power play at the end of the third. They made use of the man advantage, scoring a pair of consolation goals through Chad Lygitsakos and Olivier Charron to cut the deficit to some degree.
But, in the end, it was a home opener success for Quebec, with a major win led by their firepower up front.
Scantlebury's hat trick will take the headlines, as well matching four-point games from Dagenais and Quinn. Carter Meyer also picked up three assists for himself, while Patrick Deniger made 22 saves for the win.
Other Scores
Halifax (4) - Newfoundland (3) (OT)
Cape Breton (1) - Charlottetown (4)
Moncton (4) - Saint John (3) (SO)
Chicoutimi (5) - Baie-Comeau (3)
Sherbrooke (7) - Victoriaville (1)
Drummondville (0) - Rouyn-Noranda (6)
Blainville-Boisbriand (3) - Gatineau (2) (OT)
Player of the Night
Maddox Dagenais (QUE): 2 goals, 2 assists
Tonight's Games
Cape Breton at Saint John - 3 PM ET
Sherbrooke at Blainville-Boisbriand - 4 PM ET
Shawinigan at Rimouski - 4 PM ET
Drummondville at Val-d'Or - 4 PM ET
Halifax at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM ET
Charlottetown at Moncton - 6 PM ET