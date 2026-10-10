Recap: Precourt's 48 Saves Propel Sags Past Eagles

QMJHL Roundtable
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Bruno Girard
Bruno Girard
Oct 10, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 10, 2026 11:00 AM
A tremendous performance from the Chicoutimi goalie saw his team cause a big upset.
There were six games of action across a busy Friday night in the QMJHL, with some big performances and big upsets on showcase.
One of the games that had both of those things was the Chicoutimi Saguenéens hosting the Cape Breton eagles, with the home team using a big showing from their goaltender to steal a win.
Zoomed In: Cape Breton (2) - Chicoutimi (4)
Raphael Precourt hypes up the fans in Chicoutimi after a first-star performance on Friday. (Photo: Bruno Girard)
This game started with some Cape Breton momentum, needing a win to start climbing the standings and live up to their preseason expectations.
The Eagles seemed on the path to do that early in the first, with Jacob Hartlin opening the scoring just 2:24 into the contest.
It would be the Saguenéens that picked it up from there, though, with William Dube and Mathis Dufour scoring to give the hosts the 2-1 lead. Cape Breton would pile on the pressure as the period carried on, with the shots ending 16-7 in favour of the Eagles after the first period.
That wouldn't matter to Dufour, though, who scored his second of the night just 59 seconds into the second period, doubling the lead. After the second raced by without any other major action, it would be Dufour once again who found the net, with the Frenchman scoring his first career QMJHL hat trick late in the second.
As the third period begun, it was 4-1 in favour of Chicoutimi, and it was all-out survival from there.
The visitors piled on the shots in the final frame, and finally found a second past Raphael Precourt past the halfway mark, with Reece Peitzsche scoring his fourth of the season, and making it a two-goal game.
The pressure would continue, and the Eagles would end the third with 21 shots in the period, and 50 in the game.
A late too many men penalty trying to sneak a player on the ice before goalie Sam Berthiaume made it to the bench sealed the fate of this game, and despite being outshot by 30, Chicoutimi gave their home fans a victory.
The standout performers in this game were evident. Dufour added an assist on the opening goal to go with his hat trick, and Precourt really took the headlines with his 48 saves.
Other Scores
Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Saint John (6)
Drummondville (1) - Charlottetown (5)
Blainville-Boisbriand (1) - Val-d'Or (4)
Newfoundland (4) - Rimouski (3)
Baie-Comeau (3) - Gatineau (4) (SO)
Player of the Night
Raphael Precourt (CHI) - 48 saves, 2 goals against
Tonight's Games
Charlottetown at Saint John - 3 PM ET
Newfoundland at Rimouski - 4 PM ET
Baie-Comeau at Sherbrooke - 4 PM ET
Cape Breton at Quebec - 4 PM ET
Rouyn-Noranda at Moncton - 6 PM ET
Drummondville at Halifax - 6 PM ET
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