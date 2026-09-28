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Recap: Tigres Stave Off Late Olympiques Comeback

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Rory Arthur
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Sep 28, 2026 11:00 AM

A big game from Egor Shilov helped Victoriaville past Gatineau.

The second weekend of QMJHL action has come to a close with a four-game slate on a Sunday night. Only one undefeated team now remains, and it really feels as though the league is properly underway.

The Victoriaville Tigres offence has come through so far in the early parts of the season, and they needed it to keep the Gatineau Olympiques away last night.

Zoomed In: Gatineau (5) - Victoriaville (7)

The Victoriaville Tigres celebrate Louis-Felix Guay's first career QMJHL goal on Sunday against Gatineau. (Photo: Mathieu Perrin)The Victoriaville Tigres celebrate Louis-Felix Guay's first career QMJHL goal on Sunday against Gatineau. (Photo: Mathieu Perrin)

The Tigres have been playing in some of the highest-scoring games in the early stages of this season, and they were at it again on Sunday.

It was the Olympiques who opened the scoring through a Simon-Xavier Cyr shorthanded tally, which stood as the only goal of the opening frame.

Victoriaville then blew the game open in the second. Thomas Desruisseaux got in on the shorthanded action, before Alexey Vlasov scored one on the power play. Louis-Felix Guay made it three with his first career QMJHL goal, before Egor Shilov made it 4-1 soon after.

Desruisseaux tacked on his second of the period with 38 seconds to go in the middle frame, and a big five-goal explosion from the Tigres seemingly put this game out of reach.

Gatineau wouldn't go away that easily, though. Maxim Dube got one back early in the third, before a pair of goals from Alex Dagenais and Charles Pigeon just 13 seconds apart made it a one-goal contest all of a sudden.

The scoring would slow down from there though, and with time running low, Shilov buried his second goal and fourth point of the game with just over three minutes left in the third. Xavier Lebel would go on to make it 7-4, before a Gabriel Seguin power-play marker in the final second of the game proved as consolation for the Olympiques.

Shilov's four points led the way, while Desruisseaux (2+1) and Lebel (1+2) each had three points in the win. Anthony Catanzariti turned aside 34 shots, including 15 in the third period, to pick up the victory.

Other Scores

Rimouski (4) - Quebec (5) (OT)
Baie-Comeau (0) - Chicoutimi (6)
Val-d'Or (1) - Rouyn-Noranda (2) (OT)

Player of the Night

Egor Shilov (VIC) - 2 goals, 2 assists

Next Games: Wednesday, September 30

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The event will be held in Chicoutimi and Quebec City this year.
thehockeynews.comCarter Meyer, Alexis Joseph Among First Four Named To CHL USA Prospects Challenge RosterThe event will be held in Chicoutimi and Quebec City this year.
RecapVictoriaville TigresGatineau Olympiques
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