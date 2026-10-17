Recap: Top Young Talent On Display As Armada Defeat Huskies

QMJHL Roundtable
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Jean Lapointe
Jean Lapointe
Oct 17, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 17, 2026 11:00 AM
Thomas Boisvert and Jacob McKinnon starred in a Friday night affair.
It was a busy as usual QMJHL Friday, with six game happening across the league.
There were some big results, a couple upsets, but one of the most anticipated matchups was first overall pick Thomas Boisvert making his QMJHL debut against third overall pick Jacob McKinnon, and the two young stars didn't disappoint.
Zoomed In: Blainville-Boisbriand (6) - Rouyn-Noranda (3)
Huskies and Armada players get in a tussle. (Photo: Jean Lapointe)
It was the star rookies who got the scoring going in this contest, with McKinnon getting his sixth of the season to open the scoring for the visiting Armada after the halfway mark of the first.
Then, the moment came for the first overall pick in his debut. On a five-minute power play, the puck made its way around the zone a couple of times, and as it came to him at the top of the left circle, he ripped a shot into the goal, and got his first QMJHL goal in his first game.
The Huskies weren't done doing damage on the major penalty to PJ Fagan, as Eliot Ogonowski put one home, with a primary assist to Boisvert, before it expired. That left the score at 2-1 in favour of Rouyn-Noranda after one.
The second, however, was all Blainville. Andrei Milyayev tied it up, before Korney Korneyev gave the visitors the lead back. McKinnon would extend that lead further, and the Armada walked to the locker room with a 4-2 advantage.
The Huskies would get one back in the third through Fedor Andreev's first QMJHL goal, but Matt Gosselin would put the game out of reach, before Elliot Dube put it to bed with an empty-netter, as Blainville-Boisbriand would take it 6-3.
Benjamin Lelievre made 17 saves en route to victory, while Korneyev had three (1+2) points.
Other Scores
Val-d'Or (4) - Halifax (3) (SO)
Shawinigan (4) - Moncton (6)
Newfoundland (5) - Baie-Comeau (2)
Victoriaville (2) - Drummondville (3) (SO)
Gatineau (2) - Quebec (0)
Player of the Night
Danai Shaiikov (GAT) - 42 saves, shutout
Tonight's Games
Cape Breton at Saint John - 3 PM ET
Sherbrooke at Chicoutimi - 4 PM ET
Gatineau at Rimouski - 4 PM ET
Blainville-Boisbriand at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM ET
Shawinigan at Charlottetown - 6 PM ET
Val-d'Or at Moncton - 6 PM ET
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