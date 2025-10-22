Saguenéens Call Up American Forward Owen McHale For 2 Weeks

Chicoutimi Saguenéens fans will get to see their recent 10th round pick, American forward Owen McHale... but just for the next two weekends.

The team announced this afternoon McHale would be joining until November 2, where he'll return to Dexter Southfield school to start his senior season of hockey at the prep high school level in Massachusetts.

The 17-year-old put up 19 (5+14) points in 28 games last year for Dexter Southfield, and recorded six (2+4) points in six games at this summer's USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival.

While it's not entirely common for players to essentially spend time on loan at a QMJHL side like this, it's a good way to build a relationship for the future between player and team.

McHale didn't attend Saguenéens training camp this year due to an injury, so it's possible this is a way to still get him acclimated to the team and city for a bit while being able to complete his high school career at Dexter Southfield.

The Charlestown, MA. native is committed to the NCAA's Northeastern University for the 2027-28 campaign, which would make it possible for him to play all of next season in Chicoutimi before joining the collegiate ranks as a 19-year-old.

McHale is eligible for next summer's NHL draft.

