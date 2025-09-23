Saguenéens Trade Import Forward Korneyev To Tigres

The first in-season QMJHL trade of the 2025-26 has been completed, as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens have sent import winger Korney Korneyev to the Victoriaville Tigres in exchange for a fourth round pick in the 2027 QMJHL draft.

In a corresponding move, the Tigres placed forward Ignati Shumilin on waivers in order to open up an import slot that accommodates Korneyev's arrival.

With the returns of Peteris Bulans and Maxim Schafer from their respective NHL camps, Chicoutimi needed to move an import of their own, making Korneyev the odd man out in this situation.

Korneyev, 17, was the 28th overall pick in the 2024 import draft, putting up 21 (8+13) points in 64 games in his rookie season last year. This season, he recorded a goal and an assist in two games on opening weekend before this trade. The Kazakhstan U18 international became the first ever Kazakh player to play in the QMJHL when he debuted last year.

The Tigres played a pair of high scoring games, picking up a win over Shawinigan in a shootout before falling to Sherbrooke on Saturday. Korneyev's addition could add another level of offensive depth to a young team.

Korneyev is eligible for the 2026 NHL draft, and a big season in Victoriaville could see his name called come next summer.

