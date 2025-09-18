Cape Breton Signs Blueliner Brauti From OHL

With their 2025-26 season starting tomorrow, the Cape Breton Eagles have made a late addition to their roster, signing defenseman Jack Brauti from the OHL.

Brauti, 19, was waived by the Kingston Frontenacs last week, just under a month after they traded a 10th round draft pick (as well as two conditional 5th round picks, which presumably did not have their conditions met) for his services from the Niagara IceDogs.

The 6-foot, 165 pound defenseman put up 46 (8+38) points in 64 games last season with the IceDogs, his first and only season in Niagara after being traded by the Barrie Colts following his rookie season.

Brauti should bring puck movement and power play prowess to the Eagles' blue line that needed a boost to its second pair, as he could slot in nicely below the team's top pair of Tomas Lavoie and Xavier Daigle.

The Thronhill, Ont. native Brauti currently has no USports or NCAA commitments for 2026-27, but has attended some NHL development camps over the past few years.

Cape Breton, who ranked seventh on THN's pre-season QMJHL power rankings, start their season on Friday away to the Saint John Sea Dogs.

