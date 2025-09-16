Villeneuve, Steiner, Lacelle Among First Named To QMJHL Prospects Game Rosters

The QMJHL has announced its first 12 players selected to the 2025 QMJHL prospects game rosters.
They are:
Additionally, Gardiner MacDougall (MON) has been named as one of the team's head coaches for the event.
The inaugural 2025 QMJHL prospects game is set to kick off October 21st in Sherbrooke.
Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.
Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.
Halifax To Host 2026 QMJHL Draft
Charlottetown Captain Kearsey Earns Invite To Blue Jackets Training Camp
From The Archive: One Mammoth Post-Season
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Poses With Custom Newfoundland Regiment Jersey
2025 First Rounder Justin Carbonneau Signs Entry-Level-Contract With St. Louis Blues