Villeneuve, Steiner, Lacelle Among First Named To QMJHL Prospects Game Rosters

The QMJHL has announced its first 12 players selected to the 2025 QMJHL prospects game rosters.

They are:

D Xavier Villeneuve (BLB - 62 points (12+50) over 61 games

F Rian Chudzinski (MON) - Rookie

G Jacoby Weiner (MON) - Rookie

D Charlie Morrison (QUE) - 15 points (2+13) over 53 games

F Maddox Dagenais (QUE) - 26 points (12+14) over 43 games

G William Lacelle (RIM) - .909 save percentage over 36 games

F Lars Steiner (ROU) - 60 points (23+37) over 57

F Thomas Rousseau (SHE) - 40 points (17+23) over 58 games

D Cameron Chartrand (SNB) - Rookie

F Oliviers Murnieks (SNB) - Rookie

D Benjamin Cosette-Ayotte (VIC) - 24 points (4+20) over 56 games

F Yegor Shilov (VIC) - Rookie

Additionally, Gardiner MacDougall (MON) has been named as one of the team's head coaches for the event.

The inaugural 2025 QMJHL prospects game is set to kick off October 21st in Sherbrooke.

