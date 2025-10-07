Islanders Trade Overage Forward Powers To Drakkar

After a 0-6-1 start to the 2025-26 campaign, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar are making moves, acquiring overage forward Kyle Powers from the Charlottetown Islanders in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.

In a corresponding move to balance out overage slots, the Drakkar released defenseman Evan Bellamy and Samuel Boisvert.

For the Islanders, current leaders of the Eastern conference, Powers ended up being spare parts, as the team's overage situation has Nathan Leek, Tyler Peddle and Maxwell Jardine.

Powers put up one assist in two games with Charlottetown this season, after back-to-back 30 and 31 point campaigns respectively the last two years.

Baie-Comeau will hope the acquisition will give them a bit more firepower up front, as their 12 goals so far this season rank dead last in the QMJHL.

Powers currently has no USports or NCAA commitments for 2026-27.

