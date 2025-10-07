Ex-Nashville Predators Draft Pick MacKinnon Dealt From Wildcats To Islanders For Picks

The Moncton Wildcats came into the season in a peculiar situation, with overagers Rudy Guimond, Preston Lounsbury, Alex Mercier and Dylan MacKinnon all rostered. With Guimond returning to the fold for the Wildcats from Red Wings camp, that had left five season veteran Dylan MacKinnon out of the fold.

As a result, the Wildcats have moved on from MacKinnon, trading him to the Charlottetown Islanders in exchange for a second round pick in 2027, as well as a 2026 fifth and eighth rounder.

MacKinnon, 20, iced in two games this season with the Wildcats, netting 0 points. He was a pivotal defensive defenseman for the Wildcats team last year, scoring just eight points over 55 games but helping the team net a QMJHL championship

The room to add MacKinnon was made available with a trade that sent overager Kyle Powers to the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

The right shot defenseman was a former 2021 fifth overall pick by the Halifax Mooseheads, where he cemented himself as a defensive stahlwart. MacKinnon has amassed 49 points (13+36) over a 234 game QMJHL career so far.

He is a former third round pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL draft and attended the Boston Bruins rookie camp this summer.

MacKinnon currently lacks USports or NCAA commitments for 2026-27.

