Wildcats Sign Defenseman Virgilio From OHL

With the 2025-26 season set to begin this week, the reigning QMJHL champion Moncton Wildcats have bolstered their roster, signing blueliner Matthew Virgilio.

Virgilio, 19, played the past three seasons in the OHL, first with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds before a trade sent him to the Niagara IceDogs ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The 5-foot-11 defenseman scored 67 (12+55) points in 196 career regular season OHL games, also putting up a goal and seven assists in the IceDogs' short-lived playoff run this spring.

As Moncton transitions into a new era following their run to the Memorial Cup, they'll hope Virgilio can add some puck movement and experience to a blue line that's losing talent such as Dyllan Gill and Etienne Morin.

Virgilio currently has no NCAA or USports commitments for 2026-27, but a strong season in Moncton could have schools interested.

