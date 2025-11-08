18 WHLers Set To Battle For Gold At The 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge

After a hard-fought tournament, the 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge will come down to two Canadian teams. On Saturday, Team Canada White will battle Team Canada Red in the Gold Medal Game. Both teams are loaded with WHL talent, as there are 18 players combined with ties to the Western Hockey League.

The 18 players are split evenly between the two Canadian teams. Team Canada White is led by Regina Pats forwards Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue, while Canada Red features Seattle Thunderbirds forward Brock England as well as Wenatchee Wild defenceman Boston Tait. Overall, it should be an exciting matchup, with future WHL stars potentially leading their teams to a Gold Medal.

WHLers having strong performances at the U17 Hockey Challenge is not out of the ordinary. Vancouver Giants' Gilbert Brulé had 13 points in 2003, while Red Deer Rebels' Matt Dumba recorded 12 points back in 2010. As for more recent standouts, Spokane Chiefs' Berkly Catton had 12 points in seven games in 2022, while Seattle Thunderbirds' Thomas Milic recorded a save percentage of .925 in three games during the 2019 tournament.

The final of the 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge is scheduled for Saturday, November 8, in Nova Scotia. Canada White has won Gold three times, while Canada Red is looking for its first championship. Game time is scheduled for 4:00 pm MT.

