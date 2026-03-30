2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: March 29

A look at all the action from the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for March 29, 2026.
Edmonton Oil Kings 4, Saskatoon Blades 3 (OT)
Series Tied 1-1
The Edmonton Oil Kings bounced back in a dramatic Sunday matinee at Rogers Place. After surrendering a late two-goal lead in regulation, Ethan MacKenzie played the hero, scoring a power-play goal 16:54 into overtime to even the series. The Oil Kings' special teams were the story of the game, finishing 3-for-6 on the man advantage. Despite the loss, Saskatoon’s David Lewandowski had a standout performance, tallying a goal and two assists.
Calgary Hitmen 6, Brandon Wheat Kings 5 (OT)
Calgary Leads Series 2-0
In a high-scoring affair that stood in stark contrast to their triple-overtime defensive battle in Game 1, the Calgary Hitmen edged the Brandon Wheat Kings in another OT thriller. Julien Maze delivered a historic performance, fueling the Calgary offence with a massive six-point night (2G, 4A) to lead the Hitmen to a 2-0 series cushion. Brandon's Jaxon Jacobson kept the Wheat Kings in the hunt with a four-point effort of his own.
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