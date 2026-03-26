2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 3) Prince George Cougars Versus 6) Spokane Chiefs

The three-versus-six seed in the West will see the Prince George Cougars battle the Spokane Chiefs. Few series will match the level of travel for these two teams, as it takes over 12 hours to drive between the cities. Unlike other series, this one will feature a two-three-two setup, with the Cougars hosting Games 6 and 7.
Prince George went a perfect four for four against Spokane this season. This included back-to-back wins earlier in March, when the Cougars took both games at the CN Centre. These two teams last faced off in 2024, when Prince George picked up a 4-0 sweep in the first round.
Season Records:
Power Play:
Penalty Kill:
Prince George Cougars Point Leaders Against Spokane Chiefs This Season:
Spokane Chiefs Point Leaders Against Prince George Cougars This Season:
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