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2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 3) Prince George Cougars Versus 6) Spokane Chiefs cover image

2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 3) Prince George Cougars Versus 6) Spokane Chiefs

Adam Kierszenblat
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2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 3) Prince George Cougars Versus 6) Spokane Chiefs

The three-versus-six seed in the West will see the Prince George Cougars battle the Spokane Chiefs. Few series will match the level of travel for these two teams, as it takes over 12 hours to drive between the cities. Unlike other series, this one will feature a two-three-two setup, with the Cougars hosting Games 6 and 7. 

Prince George went a perfect four for four against Spokane this season. This included back-to-back wins earlier in March, when the Cougars took both games at the CN Centre. These two teams last faced off in 2024, when Prince George picked up a 4-0 sweep in the first round. 

2025-26 Regular Season Statistics:

Season Records:

  • Prince George Cougars: 41-21-4-2
  • Spokane Chiefs: 36-30-2-0

Power Play:

  • Prince George Cougars: 31.6%
  • Spokane Chiefs: 16.7%

Penalty Kill:

  • Prince George Cougars: 81.6%
  • Spokane Chiefs: 79.3%

Prince George Cougars Point Leaders Against Spokane Chiefs This Season:

  • Brock Souch: 4 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
  • Kooper Gizowski: 4 GP, 3 G, 2 A , 5 P
  • Terik Parascak: 4 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
  • Carson Carels: 4 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P
  • Bauer Dumanski: 4 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P

Spokane Chiefs Point Leaders Against Prince George Cougars This Season:

  • Coco Armstrong: 4 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
  • Ossie McIntyre: 2 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
  • Sam Oremba: 4 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
  • Smyth Rebman: 2 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
  • Tyus Sparks: 3 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P

Series Schedule

  • Game 1: Spokane @ Prince George— Friday, March 27, 7:00 PM PT
  • Game 2: Spokane @ Prince George— Saturday, March 28, 6:00 PM PT
  • Game 3: Prince George @ Spokane— Monday, March 30, 7:00 PM PT
  • Game 4: Prince George @ Spokane— Wednesday, April 1, 7:00 PM PT
  • Game 5*: Prince George @ Spokane— Thursday, April 2, 6:05 PM PT
  • Game 6*: Spokane @ Prince George— Sunday, April 5, 6:00 PM PT
  • Game 7*: Spokane @ Prince George— Monday, April 6, 7:00 PM PT
Prince George Cougars vs Spokane Chiefs (Photo Credit:&nbsp;James Doyle/Prince George Cougars/WHL)Prince George Cougars vs Spokane Chiefs (Photo Credit:&nbsp;James Doyle/Prince George Cougars/WHL)

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.   

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