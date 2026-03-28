2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: March 27

The Kelowna Rockets kicked off their post-season with an impressive 3-1 victory over the Kamloops Blazers. Kelowna was also five seconds away from recording a shutout before Jacob Dumansky beat Harrison Boettiger late in the third. Blazers' goaltender Logan Edmonstone had a strong game as he stopped 26 of 28 shots, while Tij Iginla scored the game-winner while also assisting on the Rockets' first power play goal.