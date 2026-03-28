2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: March 27

Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for March 27, 2026.
The Everett Silvertips flexed their scoring muscles in Game 1 as they defeated the Portland Winterhawks 8-1. Julius Miettinen led the way with two goals and an assist, while Carter Bear and Luke Vlooswyk each had three assists. In net for Everett was Anders Miller, who made 24 saves for his eighth-career WHL post-season win.
What a way to pick up a franchise's first-ever playoff. Charlie Michaud played the hero for the Penticton Vees as he beat Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Marek Sklenicka with 6:48 left in overtime. Overall, this was a goaltending battle as Sklenicka stopped 42 of the 45 shots he faced while Andrew Reyelts made 25 saves in the victory.
What a comeback for the Prince George Cougars. After the Spokane Chiefs took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission, Prince George stormed back with five straight to take Game 1. Brock Souch was able to score twice, including the game-winner, while Terik Parascak had a goal and an assist on Friday night.
The Kelowna Rockets kicked off their post-season with an impressive 3-1 victory over the Kamloops Blazers. Kelowna was also five seconds away from recording a shutout before Jacob Dumansky beat Harrison Boettiger late in the third. Blazers' goaltender Logan Edmonstone had a strong game as he stopped 26 of 28 shots, while Tij Iginla scored the game-winner while also assisting on the Rockets' first power play goal.
The Prince Albert Raiders were impressive in Game 1 as they defeated the Red Deer Rebels 4-1. Braeden Cootes led the way for Prince Albert with two goals and an assist, while Daxon Rudolph had a goal and an assist. As for Raiders goaltender Michal Orsulak, he was solid in net as he stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced.
The Medicine Hat Tigers continued their scoring ways on Friday as they defeated the Regina Pats 6-2. Jonas Woo had a hat trick and an assist, while Bryce Pickford also found the back of the net. In the end, nine players ended up on the scoresheet for the Tigers, including the Ruck twins, who each had two assists.
The only upset of the day was the Saskatoon Blades picking up a 3-2 Game 1 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings. Hayden Harsanyi scored the game-winner 6:17 into the third while Evan Gardner made 19 saves in the victory. Parker Snell also had a solid game for Edmonton as he made 27 saves in the loss.
Friday night featured the game of the year as the Calgary Hitmen defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings 1-0 in triple overtime. This was a goaltending battle for the ages as Filip Ruzicka stopped 64 of 65 shots while Eric Tu recorded a 49-save shutout. In the end, Ethan Moore sent the fans home happy as he scored the game-winner 105:11 into the game.
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