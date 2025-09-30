Spokane, Edmonton, Kelowna & Everett Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 2 Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the four WHL teams that made the Week 2 rankings.

Spokane Chiefs- 4th

Leading the way for the WHL this week was the Spokane Chiefs, who picked up a 3-0 victory over the Tri-City Americans on Saturday. Spokane is now 2-1-0 on the season though their first three games. Led by Carter Esler and Mathis Preston, the Chiefs are already looking like a favourite in the Western Conference.

Edmonton Oil Kings- 5th

The Edmonton Oil Kings fell two spots compared to last week as they lost their only game of the weekend. Edmonton fell 6-3 to the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday, dropping their record to 2-1-0. Despite the loss, the Oil Kings received some positive news this weekend as Max Curran, Adam Jecho, Miroslav Holinka and Parker Alcos were all reassigned from NHL camps.

Kelowna Rockets- 8th

The Kelowna Rockets jumped up two spots in this week's rankings after a successful weekend against the Penticton Vees. In their first home-and-home against the Vees, the Rockets picked up two wins, with each being a one-goal victory. With key players returning from NHL camps, there is a good chance that Kelowna will be higher up on the list next week.

Everett Silvertips- 9th

The Everett Silvertips once again made the list, staying in their ninth-place spot. Everett played twice this past weekend, picking up a victory over the Wenatchee Wild before falling to the Portland Winterhawks. The Silvertips are another team that should benefit from players returning from NHL camps, as almost all their top players should be in action next weekend.

2025-26 Rankings List:

Edmonton Oil Kings: Three Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Spokane Chiefs: Three Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Spokane Chiefs: Twice, Highest Rank- 4th

Kelowna Rockets: Three Times, Highest Rank- 9th

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Christensen & Parascak Return To The WHL For The 2025-26 Season

Hurlbert, Edmonstone, Surkan Take Home WHL Weekly Honours

Standouts From Week 2 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

"A Personal Goal For Me Is To Get Better Every Day.": Everett Silvertips' Landon DuPont Ready To Take His Game To The Next Level

WHL Weekend Matchups To Watch: September 27, 2025