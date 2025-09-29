Hurlbert, Edmonstone, Surkan Take Home WHL Weekly Honours

It was a fantastic weekend for the Kamloops Blazers with a pair of wins over the Seattle Thunderbirds on home ice and two of their players were recognized with a WHL weekly award.

J.P. Hurlbert was named the WHL Player of the Week award thanks to posting six points (3g, 3a) across two games. Through two weeks of the regular season, Hurlbert leads the WHL in scoring with nine points (6g, 3a) through three games played. Kamloops selected Hurlbert in the first round of the 2023 U.S. Priority Draft, 20th overall.

Blazers backstop Logan Edmonstone was named the WHL goaltender of the week after posting a 38 save shutout against Seattle on Saturday, the first of his WHL career.

Edmonstone has a .944 save percentage and two wins early in the WHL season. He was originally selected in the eighth round, 173rd overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Brandon Wheat Kings rookie Chase Surkan took home WHL Rookie of the Week honours after a strong performance against the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday night.

Surkan registered two goals and one assist as the Wheat Kings fell 5-4 to to the Raiders in overtime at Assiniboine Credit Union Place.

The Regina, Sask. product has been strong to start the 2025=26 campaign with seven points (4g, 3a) through his first three games. Surkan was selected 14th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Standouts From Week 2 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

"A Personal Goal For Me Is To Get Better Every Day.": Everett Silvertips' Landon DuPont Ready To Take His Game To The Next Level

WHL Weekend Matchups To Watch: September 27, 2025

NHL-Drafted Prospects To Watch Who Will Be Making Their WHL 2025-26 Season Debuts This Weekend

Red Deer Rebels' Jaxson Fuder Signs ELC With The Dallas Stars