WHL Weekend Matchups To Watch: September 27, 2025

The 2025-26 WHL season is in full swing with plenty of exciting matchups scheduled every week. September 27th is no different as divisional rivals go head-to-head across the league. Here are three must-watch matchups for this weekend.

Prince Albert Raiders @ Brandon Wheat Kings

With how tight the East Division race was a year ago, any game in the division could turn out to be critical. The Raiders are coming off a 6-4 win in Regina on Friday night, while the Wheat Kings were idle. It is the first matchup of the season between Brandon and Prince Albert. The Wheat Kings took the season series between these two clubs last season.

Seattle Thunderbirds @ Kamloops Blazers

Saturday will be the second straight meeting between the Thunderbirds and Blazers at the Sandman Centre. Kamloops knocked off Seattle 4-3 on Friday night. Emotions could be high after Blazers forward Vit Zahejsky was stretched off after taking a hit late in the second period in Friday’s game.

Saskatoon Blades @ Medicine Hat Tigers

Saskatoon and Medicine Hat is an intriguing early season matchup. With both teams getting players back from NHL camps, it will be an interesting look to see how these two teams stack up early in the campaign. Medicine Hat is coming off a 6-3 loss in Swift Current while Saskatoon erased a 3-0 deficit in Lethbridge on route to a 5-3 win.

