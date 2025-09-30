Christensen & Parascak Return To The WHL For The 2025-26 Season

Two players are on their way back to the WHL from NHL camps. Both Justice Christensen and Terik Parascak have been assigned to their WHL teams for the 2025-26 season. Christensen will be playing this year for the Prince Albert Raiders, while Parascak will return to the Prince George Cougars.

Christensen was away at Detroit Red Wings camp. The 20-year-old defenceman has played his entire career with Prince Albert, recording 100 points in 200 games. Christensen was named captain of the Raiders last season and is projected to wear the "C" once again this year.

As for Parascak, he returns from Washington Capitals camp. The 19-year-old winger has 187 points in 131 games during his career with the Cougars. Parascak was initially drafted 17th overall in 2024 and has already made his AHL debut.

