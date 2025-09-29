Standouts From Week 2 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 2 of the 2025-26 season.

Roan Woodward- Victoria Royals

Roan Woodward was a goal-scoring machine this past weekend. The Victoria Royals forward scored five times while also recording an assist in two games versus the Vancouver Giants. Overall, Woodward has had a great start to his Royals career as he currently tied for the WHL lead with nine points in three games.

Ethan Moore- Calgary Hitmen

Ethan Moore had a dominant performance as the Calgary Hitmen defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings. The 20-year-old recorded a goal, two assists and six shots in the victory. Thanks to his strong play, Moore is closing in on several milestones, as he is just three points shy of 100 for his WHL career.

Julius Miettinen- Everett Silvertips

Welcome back Julius Miettinen. The Seattle Kraken prospect kicked off his season with a three-point night against the Wenatchee Wild before producing an assist and three shots against the Portland Winterhawks. If Miettinen can keep this pace up, he will have no problem being over a point per game for the third straight season.

Lynden Lakovic- Moose Jaw Warriors

Lynden Lakovic had a memorable start to the 2025-26 campaign. The Washington Capitals prospect scored twice in his season debut, which included one on a penalty shot. Lakovic continues to lead by example as he enters his second season as captain of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

