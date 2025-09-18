Rockets, Pats Add New Goaltenders Ahead Of The 2025-26 Season

The Kelowna Rockets and Regina Pats have acquired new goaltenders ahead of the 2025-26 regular season. Kelowna traded for Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Josh Banini, while Regina acquired Marek Schlenker from the Penticton Vees. In the trades, Moose Jaw received a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick, while Penticton acquired a 2027 ninth-round pick.

Starting with last season was his rookie campaign in the WHL. The 19-year-old played in 26 games, recording a record of 3-17-1. Banini will now have the chance to compete for a Memorial Cup as the Rockets earn an automatic berth for hosting the tournament.

As for Schlenker, he joins his third team since the end of the 2024-25 season. The Vees selected the 19-year-old in the Expansion Draft after he was drafted from the Portland Winterhawks. Schlenker was also a rookie last season, posting a 13-10-1 record in 30 games.

