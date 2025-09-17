2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Victoria Royals

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 season, THN's WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today's edition will focus on the Victoria Royals, who will have a virtually completely different team this season.

The Royals built one of the strongest teams in the West during the 2024-25 season. Victoria won the B.C. Division, while their 91 points ranked fifth in the WHL. Unfortunately, the Royals ran into the Spokane Chiefs during the playoffs, falling in six games during the second round.

Few teams in the entire CHL lost as many players as Victoria this off-season. All eight of the Royals top scorers are no longer part of the team along with their three goaltenders who started games in 2024-25. Ultimately, 2025-26 could be a challenging year for the Royals due to the amount of turnovers in the past few months.

Key Departures:

F Cole Reschny, D Justin Kipkie, D Nate Misskey, D Keaton Verhoeff, F Kenta Isogai

The new NCAA rule is the major reason why Victoria lost so many players this off-season. Reschny and Verhoeff are headed to the University of North Dakota, while Misskey and Kipkie are also leaving the WHL early for universities in the USA. As for Isogai, he signed an AHL contract this off-season and will be joining the Ontario Reign in 2025-26.

Key Additions:

F Eli McKamey, F Miles Cooper, G Ethan Eskit, D Mykola Kosarev

Overall, the Royals did a good job of replacing some of the talent they lost this off-season. McKamey was a star in the BCHL last year while Kosarev joins the team after spending 2024-25 in Norway. As for Cooper, he has experience being a point producer in the WHL while Eskit has played 53 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings over the past three seasons.

2025-26 X-Factor:

One player who could be in store for a big campaign is forward Nolan Stewart. As a rookie, he recorded 23 points in 61 games and dressed for all 11 of Victoria's playoff games. If Stewart can establish himself on either he first or second line, he could be a top scorer for the Royals this year.

2025-26 Prediction:

With so many changes to the roster, the 2025-26 season could very well be a rebuild year for Victoria. This is not a negative as it means more opportunities for younger players to shine throughout the campaign. Ultimately, the Royals will be an intriguing team to watch as they have some players who could surprise this year.

Sixth In The B.C. Division, 11th In The Western Conference

