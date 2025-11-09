10 WHLers Win Gold At The 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge

Team Canada Red has captured Gold at the 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge. The final featured an all-Canadian matchup as Team Red defeated Team White 6-3. In the win, 10 WHL players walked away with Gold Medals, while nine departed the tournament with Silver.
Multiple WHLers also featured on the tournament All-Star Team. Regina Pats' Maddox Schultz was one of the three forwards while Prince Albert Raiders' Brock Cripps was one of the two defenceman. As for Lethbridge Hurricanes' Leif Oaten, he was voted to the All-Star Team in the goaltender slot.
Leif Oaten, Lethbridge Hurricanes
Colt Carte, Moose Jaw Warriors
Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders
Joaquin Geras, Kamloops Blazers
Owen Hayden, Kelowna Rockets
Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild
Blake Chorney, Vancouver Giants
Mirco Dufour, Everett Silvertips
Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds
Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings
Cash Christie, Medicine Hat Tigers
Aden Bouchard, Tri-City Americans
Calder Hamilton, Calgary Hitmen
Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders
Eli McKamey, Victoria Royals
Liam Pue, Regina Pats
Maddox Schultz, Regina Pats
Jacob Schwartz, Victoria Royals
Kayden Stroeder, Edmonton Oil Kings
