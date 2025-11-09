10 WHLers Win Gold At The 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge

Team Canada Red has captured Gold at the 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge. The final featured an all-Canadian matchup as Team Red defeated Team White 6-3. In the win, 10 WHL players walked away with Gold Medals, while nine departed the tournament with Silver.

Multiple WHLers also featured on the tournament All-Star Team. Regina Pats' Maddox Schultz was one of the three forwards while Prince Albert Raiders' Brock Cripps was one of the two defenceman. As for Lethbridge Hurricanes' Leif Oaten, he was voted to the All-Star Team in the goaltender slot.

Team Red:

Leif Oaten, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Colt Carte, Moose Jaw Warriors

Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders

Joaquin Geras, Kamloops Blazers

Owen Hayden, Kelowna Rockets

Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

Blake Chorney, Vancouver Giants

Mirco Dufour, Everett Silvertips

Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

Team White:

Cash Christie, Medicine Hat Tigers

Aden Bouchard, Tri-City Americans

Calder Hamilton, Calgary Hitmen

Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders

Eli McKamey, Victoria Royals

Liam Pue, Regina Pats

Maddox Schultz, Regina Pats

Jacob Schwartz, Victoria Royals

Kayden Stroeder, Edmonton Oil Kings

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

19 WHLers Set To Battle For Gold At The 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge

Will Ben Kindel Or Harrison Brunicke Be Re-Assigned To The WHL?

Regina Pats Forwards Schultz & Pue Having A U17 Hockey Challenge To Remember

Kamloops Blazers' J.P. Hurlbert An Early Favourite To Win The 2025-26 WHL Player Of The Year

Everett, Prince Albert, Edmonton & Calgary Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 7 Rankings

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.