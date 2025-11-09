    • Powered by Roundtable

    10 WHLers Win Gold At The 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Nov 9, 2025, 18:55
    10 WHLers Win Gold At The 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge

    Nov 9, 2025, 18:55
    Team Canada Red defeated Team Canada White at the 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge.

    Team Canada Red has captured Gold at the 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge. The final featured an all-Canadian matchup as Team Red defeated Team White 6-3. In the win, 10 WHL players walked away with Gold Medals, while nine departed the tournament with Silver. 

    Multiple WHLers also featured on the tournament All-Star Team. Regina Pats' Maddox Schultz was one of the three forwards while Prince Albert Raiders' Brock Cripps was one of the two defenceman. As for Lethbridge Hurricanes' Leif Oaten, he was voted to the All-Star Team in the goaltender slot. 

    Team Red:

    Leif Oaten, Lethbridge Hurricanes

    Colt Carte, Moose Jaw Warriors

    Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders

    Joaquin Geras, Kamloops Blazers

    Owen Hayden, Kelowna Rockets

    Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

    Blake Chorney, Vancouver Giants

    Mirco Dufour, Everett Silvertips

    Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

    Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

    Canada Red at the 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge (Photo Credit: Hockey Canada Images / James Bennett/CHL)

    Team White:

    Cash Christie, Medicine Hat Tigers

    Aden Bouchard, Tri-City Americans

    Calder Hamilton, Calgary Hitmen

    Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders

    Eli McKamey, Victoria Royals 

    Liam Pue, Regina Pats

    Maddox Schultz, Regina Pats

    Jacob Schwartz, Victoria Royals

    Kayden Stroeder, Edmonton Oil Kings

