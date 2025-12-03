13 WHLers Named To Czechia & Slovakia's 2026 World Juniors Rosters

There will be plenty of WHL talent at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. No, we aren't talking about Team Canada, but Team Czechia and Slovakia, who will have a combined 13 WHLers at the upcoming event. The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship will take place in Minnesota and is scheduled to begin on December 26, 2025.

Czechia will most likely lead the way for WHL talent in this year's tournament as they have named 10 WHLer to their roster. As for Slovakia, they have named three. Here are the 13 WHLers who are scheduled to represent either Czechia or Slovakia later this month.

Czechia:

Goaltenders:

Michal Orsulak- Prince Albert Raiders

Defensemen:

Matyas Man- Prince Albert Raiders

Radim Mrtka- Seattle Thunderbirds

Max Psenicka- Portland Winterhawks

Jakub Vanecek- Tri-City Americans

Forwards:

Max Curran- Edmonton Oil Kings

Samuel Drancak- Red Deer Rebels

Adam Jecho- Edmonton Oil Kings

Tomas Poletin- Kelowna Rockets

Adam Titlbach- Vancouver Giants

Slovakia:

Defensemen:

Michal Capos- Wenatchee Wild

Matus Lisy- Red Deer Rebels

Forwards:

Tobias Tomik- Vancouver Giants

