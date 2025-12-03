    • Powered by Roundtable

    13 WHLers Named To Czechia & Slovakia's 2026 World Juniors Rosters

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Dec 3, 2025, 17:04
    13 WHLers Named To Czechia & Slovakia's 2026 World Juniors Rosters

    Dec 3, 2025, 17:04
    Dec 3, 2025, 17:04
    Updated at: Dec 3, 2025, 17:04

    Czechia and Slovakia have announced their rosters for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

    There will be plenty of WHL talent at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. No, we aren't talking about Team Canada, but Team Czechia and Slovakia, who will have a combined 13 WHLers at the upcoming event. The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship will take place in Minnesota and is scheduled to begin on December 26, 2025.

    Czechia will most likely lead the way for WHL talent in this year's tournament as they have named 10 WHLer to their roster. As for Slovakia, they have named three. Here are the 13 WHLers who are scheduled to represent either Czechia or Slovakia later this month. 

    Czechia:

    Goaltenders:

    Michal Orsulak- Prince Albert Raiders

    Defensemen: 

    Matyas Man- Prince Albert Raiders
    Radim Mrtka- Seattle Thunderbirds
    Max Psenicka- Portland Winterhawks
    Jakub Vanecek- Tri-City Americans

    Radim Mrtka of the Seattle Thunderbirds (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds/WHL)

    Forwards:

    Max Curran- Edmonton Oil Kings
    Samuel Drancak- Red Deer Rebels 
    Adam Jecho- Edmonton Oil Kings
    Tomas Poletin- Kelowna Rockets
    Adam Titlbach- Vancouver Giants

    Slovakia:

    Defensemen:

    Michal Capos- Wenatchee Wild
    Matus Lisy- Red Deer Rebels

    Forwards:

    Tobias Tomik- Vancouver Giants

    This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.   

