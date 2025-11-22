    • Powered by Roundtable

    A Look At The 2025-26 WHL Teddy Bear Toss Schedule

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Nov 22, 2025, 17:50
    A Look At The 2025-26 WHL Teddy Bear Toss Schedule

    Nov 22, 2025, 17:50
    Nov 22, 2025, 17:50
    Updated at: Nov 22, 2025, 17:50

    Teddy Bear Toss nights start on November 22 this year.

    'Tis the season to see bears fly. The annual tradition is back as Teddy Bear Tosses are set to begin in the WHL. Here is a look at when each team will be hosting their event this season:

    November 22:

    Kelowna Rockets vs Portland Winterhawks

    Seattle Thunderbirds vs Regina Pats

    December 5:

    Lethbridge Hurricanes vs Wenatchee Wild

    Kamloops Blazers vs Penticton Vees

    Tri-City Americans vs Everett Silvertips

    December 6:

    Red Deer Rebels vs Prince Albert Raiders

    Medicine Hat Tigers vs Wenatchee Wild

    Everett Silvertips vs Vancouver Giants

    Spokane Chiefs vs Tri-City Americans

    Penticton Vees vs Kamloops Blazers

    December 7:

    Calgary Hitmen vs Wenatchee Wild

    Edmonton Oil Kings vs Prince Albert Raiders

    December 12:

    Brandon Wheat Kings vs  Kelowna Rockets

    Swift Current Broncos vs Prince Albert Raiders

    Victoria Royals vs Vancouver Giants

    December 13:

    Moose Jaw Warriors vs Saskatoon Blades

    Regina Pats vs Kelowna Rockets

    Prince Albert Raiders vs Lethbridge Hurricanes

    Prince George Cougars vs Kamloops Blazers

    Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals

    Vancouver Giants 2024 Teddy Bear Toss (Photo Credit: Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)

    December 14:

    Wenatchee Wild vs Vancouver Giants

    Portland Winterhawks vs Penticton Vees

    December 27:

    Saskatoon Blades vs Regina Pats

