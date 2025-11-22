A Look At The 2025-26 WHL Teddy Bear Toss Schedule

'Tis the season to see bears fly. The annual tradition is back as Teddy Bear Tosses are set to begin in the WHL. Here is a look at when each team will be hosting their event this season:
Kelowna Rockets vs Portland Winterhawks
Seattle Thunderbirds vs Regina Pats
Lethbridge Hurricanes vs Wenatchee Wild
Kamloops Blazers vs Penticton Vees
Tri-City Americans vs Everett Silvertips
Red Deer Rebels vs Prince Albert Raiders
Medicine Hat Tigers vs Wenatchee Wild
Everett Silvertips vs Vancouver Giants
Spokane Chiefs vs Tri-City Americans
Penticton Vees vs Kamloops Blazers
Calgary Hitmen vs Wenatchee Wild
Edmonton Oil Kings vs Prince Albert Raiders
Brandon Wheat Kings vs Kelowna Rockets
Swift Current Broncos vs Prince Albert Raiders
Victoria Royals vs Vancouver Giants
Moose Jaw Warriors vs Saskatoon Blades
Regina Pats vs Kelowna Rockets
Prince Albert Raiders vs Lethbridge Hurricanes
Prince George Cougars vs Kamloops Blazers
Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals
Wenatchee Wild vs Vancouver Giants
Portland Winterhawks vs Penticton Vees
Saskatoon Blades vs Regina Pats
