A Look At The 2025-26 WHL Teddy Bear Toss Schedule

'Tis the season to see bears fly. The annual tradition is back as Teddy Bear Tosses are set to begin in the WHL. Here is a look at when each team will be hosting their event this season:

November 22:

Kelowna Rockets vs Portland Winterhawks

Seattle Thunderbirds vs Regina Pats

December 5:

Lethbridge Hurricanes vs Wenatchee Wild

Kamloops Blazers vs Penticton Vees

Tri-City Americans vs Everett Silvertips

December 6:

Red Deer Rebels vs Prince Albert Raiders

Medicine Hat Tigers vs Wenatchee Wild

Everett Silvertips vs Vancouver Giants

Spokane Chiefs vs Tri-City Americans

Penticton Vees vs Kamloops Blazers

December 7:

Calgary Hitmen vs Wenatchee Wild

Edmonton Oil Kings vs Prince Albert Raiders

December 12:

Brandon Wheat Kings vs Kelowna Rockets

Swift Current Broncos vs Prince Albert Raiders

Victoria Royals vs Vancouver Giants

December 13:

Moose Jaw Warriors vs Saskatoon Blades

Regina Pats vs Kelowna Rockets

Prince Albert Raiders vs Lethbridge Hurricanes

Prince George Cougars vs Kamloops Blazers

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals

December 14:

Wenatchee Wild vs Vancouver Giants

Portland Winterhawks vs Penticton Vees

December 27:

Saskatoon Blades vs Regina Pats

