    Everett, Prince Albert & Edmonton Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 10 & 11 Rankings

    Dec 2, 2025, 18:00
    Dec 2, 2025, 18:00
    Dec 2, 2025, 18:00
    Updated at: Dec 2, 2025, 18:00

    Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the three WHL teams that made the Week 10 & 11 rankings. 

    Everett Silvertips- 2nd

    The Everett Silvertips have reclaimed the top spot in the WHL on this list. Everett continues to be one of the most dominant teams in the entire CHL with a record of 20-3-2-1 through 26 games. The Silvertips also have a goal differential of +42, showing that they can beat teams in a variety of ways.

    Prince Albert Raiders- 3rd

    Dropping one spot on the list is the Prince Albert Raiders, who sit second in the Eastern Conference. Prince Albert is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and have outscored opponents 90-56 this year. The Raiders are a defensive powerhouse which has proven to cause issues for teams across the league.

    Edmonton Oil Kings- 4th

    The third and final WHL team on this week's list is the Edmonton Oil Kings. Ranked first in the Eastern Conference, Edmonton has won eight of its last 10 games and leads the WHL with 125 goals scored. With just six regulation losses in 28 games, the Oil Kings are the definition of an offensive wagon. 

    Joe Iginla of the Edmonton Oil Kings (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders/WHL)

    2025-26 Rankings List:

    Edmonton Oil Kings:  11 Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

    Everett Silvertips: 10 Times, Highest Rank- 2nd

    Prince Albert Raiders: Seven Time, Highest Rank- 2nd

    Spokane Chiefs: Five Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

    Kelowna Rockets: Four Times, Highest Rank- 8th

    Calgary Hitmen: Three  Time, Highest Rank- 9th

    Prince George Cougars: One Time, Highest Rank- 10th

    This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.   

