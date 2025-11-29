Vancouver Giants' Cameron Schmidt Ties WHL Record

Cameron Schmidt has officially been added to the WHL record book. On Friday night, it took the Vancouver Giants forward just five seconds to score his 16th goal of the season. Schmidt beat goaltender Andrew Reyelts, who was starting for the Penticton Vees.

With his goal, Schmidt tied the record for fastest tally to start a WHL game. The record was originally set on January 30, 1987, when Seattle Thunderbirds forward Dean Sexsmith beat Victoria Cougars goaltender Peter Fry five seconds into their game. Seattle would end up winning a tight one that night as they beat Victoria 7-6.

Schmidt has developed into one of the top goal scorers in the WHL. The Dallas Stars prospect has 88 goals in 148 games while also recording 173 points. On top of his 16 goals this year, Schmidt has 36 points, which ranks fifth in the WHL.

