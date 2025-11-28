WHL Alumni Of The Week: Logan Thompson

Welcome to this edition of "WHL Alumni Of The Week". In this series, we will highlight a former WHL player who has stood out at the pro level over the past seven days. Today's edition will focus on goaltender Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals.

Thompson is having a strong season with the Capitals. In 16 games, he has a record of 9-6-1 while posting a save percentage of .912. Thompson is even getting consideration for Team Canada's 2026 Olympic team, as he has outperformed many of Canada's other top goaltenders.

Overall, Thompson has had an interesting hockey journey. After his time in the WHL, he played in USports before joining the NHL. So far, Thompson has a record of 96-44-18 in the NHL, where he also has six shutouts.

As for his WHL days, Thompson played 122 regular-season games with the Brandon Wheat Kings. He posted a record of 63-41-10 and helped the Wheat Kings qualify for the 2016 Memorial Cup. Thompson's 63 wins rank sixth in franchise history while his .905 save percentage is in the top-15.

