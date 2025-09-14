2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Saskatoon Blades

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News’ WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to opening night of the 2025-26 season, THN’s WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today’s edition is a stop in Saskatoon to take a look at the Bridge City Bunch.

Last season, Saskatoon finished third in the East Division with a 37-23-4-4 record. With an insurgence of youth, the Blades exceeded all expectations last season and will look to build and take the next step in 2025-26.

Key Departures:

D Ben Saunderson, D Grayden Sieppman, F Tanner Scott, F Hudson Kibblewhite

Saunderson, Sieppman and Scott all aged out of the WHL. Kibblewhite was dealt to the Lethbridge Hurricanes as part of the package to acquire Tristen Doyle.

Key Additions:

F Dominik Petr, D Tristen Doyle, F Dustin Willhoft

Willhoft was Saskatoon’s lone selection in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Petr was acquired in a draft day trade from the Brandon Wheat Kings while Doyle was brought in via trade from Lethbridge.

2025-26 X-Factor:

Cooper Williams. Last season, the Calgary, AB product posted 57 points (21g, 36a) while playing in all 68 games for the Blades. Another strong season could lead to Williams getting his name called in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft.

2025-26 Prediction:

The Blades are built from their goaltending out. With Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Evan Gardner back in the fold and a stingy defensive system, Saskatoon should find themselves back in playoffs once again in 2025-26

-Third in East Division, Fifth in Eastern Conference

