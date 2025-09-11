WHL Announces Details For 2025 Yukon Showcase

The WHL has revealed more details about the upcoming Yukon Showcase. The two-game event will take place in Whitehorse on September 12 and 13 between the Kelowna Rockets and Medicine Hat Tigers. The Yukon Showcase will also feature a trophy, with the winner capturing the WHL Northern Lights Cup.

Both games will start at 7 pm PT, with each team serving as the home team for one night. If the Rockets and Tigers split the two-game series, the second game will be followed immediately by a flood of the ice surface and a third game featuring three-on-three sudden death play. If there is no winner following 20 minutes of three-on-three game play, there will be a flood and a new 20-minute period of three-on-three action. This format will be followed until a winning goal is scored.

In the event Game 2 is tied at the end of regulation, there will be a shootout to determine the winner of the game. Should the outcome result in the two-game series being split, there will be a flood followed by the aforementioned three-on-three format to determine the series winner.

Both games will also be streamed, meaning that fans across the world can watch for free. Just like the regular season and playoffs, these games will stream exclusively on Victory+. Proceeds from the WHL Yukon Showcase will benefit Sport Yukon’s Kids Recreation Fund, which provides $500 grants to eligible families to allow children to participate in sports and recreation.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Spokane Chiefs

Report: CHL Will No Longer Issue Scout Passes To NCAA Coaches

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Prince Albert Raiders

Former Kamloops Blazers Forward Jermain Loewen Announces Retirement From Hockey

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Seattle Thunderbirds