2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Tri-City Americans

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 season, THN's WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today's edition will focus on the Tri-City Americans, who will be looking to once again qualify for the playoffs.

Tri-City was able to improve during the 2024-25 season. The Americans went from 49 points in 2023-24 to 71 last year, which secured them the seventh seed in the West. Overall, Tri-City was a difficult team to battle last year, thanks to their physicality and ability to win one-goal games.

As for the 2025-26 season, the Americans are going to have a very different team. After losing players to the NCAA and through trade, Tri-City will have to rely on younger players to step up throughout the year. Ultimately, the Americans will have an intriguing roster next season that could feature some future WHL stars.

Key Departures:

D Jackson Smith, D Terrell Goldsmith, F Max Curran, F Jake Sloan, F Brandon Whynott

All four of Tri-City's leading point producers from last year departed during the off-season. Whynott and Sloan aged out, while Smith departed for Penn State University. As for Goldsmith, he is off to the AHL, while Curran was traded to the Edmonton Oil Kings back in June.

Key Additions:

D Jakub Vaněček, F Tomas Racz, F David Krčál

The Americans three big acquisitions all came via the Import Draft. Vaněček and Krčál have come over from Czechia, while Racz played last season in Slovakia. With so much turnover, these three are going to be relied on both offensively and in the defensive zone.

2025-26 X-Factor:

One player who is going to be relied on heavily is forward Gavin Garland. The 19-year-old had a strong rookie campaign last season, recording 42 points in 54 games. Not only will Garland be a key part of the top-six, but he should log plenty of minutes on special teams.

2025-26 Prediction:

The 2025-26 campaign could be a tough one for Tri-City. They have a competitive roster, but might be a team that needs to win games 3-2 rather than 6-5. That being said, they do have some intriguing players who could surprise this year.

Fifth In The U.S. Division, Ninth In The Western Conference

