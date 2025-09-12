Former & Current WHLers Who Could Win The 2026 Calder Trophy

With the start of the 2025-26 season just a few weeks away, many predictions have already come out regarding what will happen this year. One race for WHL fans to keep an eye on is who will take home the 2026 Calder Trophy. Of the many potential Rookie of the Year candidates, here is a look at WHLers who could take home the Calder in 2025-26.

For this prediction, we will be using betting odds from BetMGM. These odds are as of September 12, 2025, at 4:30 pm PT. A full list of 2026 Calder Trophy Odds can be found here.

Matthew Savoie: Winnipeg ICE, Wenatchee Wild, Moose Jaw Warriors

Matthew Savoie leads the way for former WHLers on BetMGM. The Edmonton Oilers forward's current odds are 36.00, which ranks tied for 12th among eligible players. Originally drafted ninth overall by the Buffalo Sabres, Savoie played 183 regular-season games in the WHL, scoring 103 goals and recording 263 points.

Berkly Catton: Spokane Chiefs

Berkly Catton is the second-highest either current or former WHLer on the list. The Spokane Chiefs captain's odds are 51.00, which ranked tied for 19th. Originally drafted eighth overall by the Seattle Kraken, Catton has played 197 regular-season WHL games, scoring 116 goals and recording 284 points.

Andrew Cristall: Kelowna Rockets, Spokane Chiefs

Up next is Andrew Cristall, who has a good chance of making the Washington Capitals this year. The 2024-25 CHL First Team All-Star is tied for 29th on the list, with his odds currently sitting at 67.00. Originally drafted 40th overall by Washington, Cristall played 248 regular-season games in the WHL, scoring 157 goals and becoming the first player in the 21st Century to surpass the 400-point mark.

Brad Lambert: Seattle Thunderbirds

Last on this list is Brad Lambert, who played one season with the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Winnipeg Jets prospect has the same odds as Cristall to win the 2026 Calder Trophy. Originally drafted 30th overall by Winnipeg, Lambert helped Seattle to the 2023 Memorial Cup, where he recorded three points in five games during the tournament.

