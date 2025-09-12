2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Red Deer Rebels

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News’ WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to opening night of the 2025-26 season, THN’s WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today’s edition is a stop in the Central Division to take a look at the Red Deer Rebels.

Last season, Red Deer failed to qualify for the playoffs with a 26-34-6-2 record. It was the first time the Rebels had missed since the 2019-20 campaign. In the offseason, the Rebels hired Marc Habscheid as their new head coach, who has coached in Kamloops, Kelowna, Chilliwack, Victoria and Prince Albert.

Key Departures:

F Jhett Larson, F Kalan Lind, F Ollie Josephson, D Keaton Dowhaniuk, D Jace Weir, D Doogan Pederson

Larson, Dowhaniuk and Weir all aged out of the WHL following last season. Lind is expected to go pro with the Nashville Predators organization. Ollie Josephson, who was the Rebels captain last season, committed to the University of North Dakota late in the offseason. Doogan Pederson was taken by the Penticton Vees in the expansion draft, he was acquired as part of the Matteo Fabrizi deal from Prince Albert last December.

Key Additions:

D Keith McInnis, D Nate Yellowaga, D Matus Lisy, F Zane Torre

Both McInnis and Yellowaga suited up for the Brooks Bandits in the BCHL last season, helping the Bandits to a Fred Page Cup championship. Lisy was selected in the CHL Import Draft this summer. Red Deer acquired Torre from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a fourth round selection in 2025 along with a conditional 2028 fourth.

2025-26 X-Factor:

Chase Wutzke. The Minnesota Wild prospect will look to get the lion’s share of starts in between the pipes for the Rebels this season. Wutzke should give the Rebels a chance to win each and every night he is in net.

Another area the Rebels will need to improve upon in order to make it back to the playoffs will be their power play unit. Last season, Red Deer finished last in the WHL in power play proficiency at just 15.6%.

2025-26 Prediction:

The Rebels return a strong blueline from a year ago with the likes of Derek Thurston, Luke Vlooswyk and Jake Missura. With the additions of McInnis, Yellowaga and Lisy, Red Deer’s blueline projects to be the strength of the team.

With a strong tandem of Wutzke and Peyton Shore, Red Deer will be competitive each and every night. If the Rebels can avoid the injury bug, they should be able to punch their ticket back to the playoffs.

-Seventh in Eastern Conference, Fourth in Central Division

